Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,434 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 43.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $197.11. 97,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $235.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.