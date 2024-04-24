Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.57.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH traded down $24.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.32. 1,468,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.32 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

