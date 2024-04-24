Achain Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $310,199.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001595 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001021 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

