3,353 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after buying an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,847,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,292,000 after purchasing an additional 173,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

