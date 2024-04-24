1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.4% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 229,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

