The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.92

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$130.92 and last traded at C$130.89, with a volume of 25526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6246523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total transaction of C$972,960.00. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.62, for a total value of C$972,960.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,062. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

