Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.68.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $165.47. 6,625,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,028. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

