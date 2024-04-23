Socha Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,324 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares comprises about 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TECL stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 3.95.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

