Reviewing Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 30.19% 30.60% 27.15% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Pixie Dust Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.71 $20.58 million $2.64 9.95 Pixie Dust Technologies $5.18 million 7.15 -$14.45 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

