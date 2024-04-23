New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $131.92 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $131,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.31. 98,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $952.07 and a 200-day moving average of $892.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

