MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.60 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and approximately $1,821.88 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

