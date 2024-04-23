Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $23,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,013.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flux Power Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flux Power stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Flux Power worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

