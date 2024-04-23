Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBNC opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $531.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

