First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,160. The stock has a market cap of $565.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.