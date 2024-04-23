Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 42,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,012.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 366,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

