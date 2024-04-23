Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 7,784 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Perspectives Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000.

FSTA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 66,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

