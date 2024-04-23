Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 46,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,933. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

