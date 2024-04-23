Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,230. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

