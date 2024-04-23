Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $119.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

