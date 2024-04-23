Creditcoin Market Cap Achieves $256.74 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $256.74 million and approximately $16.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

