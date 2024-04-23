Avolta AG Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Avolta Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DUFRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 118,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. Avolta has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.16.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

