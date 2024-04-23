Ardor Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $116.64 million and approximately $35.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00057588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001141 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

