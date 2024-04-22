Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 329,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

