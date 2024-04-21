Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

