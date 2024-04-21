iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,710.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,241 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.14. 42,666,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.