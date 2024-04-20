CIBC Trims Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Target Price to C$40.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$35.92 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.42.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

