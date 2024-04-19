Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0869 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $566.59 million and approximately $29.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,518,989,535 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

