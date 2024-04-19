Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. 116,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,470. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

