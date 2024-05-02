BMO Capital Markets Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $135.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.39. 596,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,707. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

