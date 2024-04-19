PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.40.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH opened at $106.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

