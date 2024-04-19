MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.05. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

