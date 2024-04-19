Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Organigram Price Performance
OGI opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organigram will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
