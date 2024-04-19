Ninepoint Partners LP Has $131.67 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy makes up approximately 14.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 3.06% of Crescent Point Energy worth $131,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 501,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 2,638,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,223. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

