Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $99.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

