LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.