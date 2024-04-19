LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
