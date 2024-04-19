Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

