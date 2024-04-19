Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.49. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy W. Wilhite sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.