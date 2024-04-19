First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 998,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

