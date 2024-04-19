Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Sells 47,200.00 in Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00.
Fireweed Metals Price Performance
FWZ stock opened at 1.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of 0.77 and a 12 month high of 1.77.
Fireweed Metals Company Profile
