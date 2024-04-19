Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Sells 47,200.00 in Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Adrian Rothwell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 1.18, for a total transaction of 47,200.00.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

FWZ stock opened at 1.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of 0.77 and a 12 month high of 1.77.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

