Federated Hermes Inc. Has $84.13 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $84,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

