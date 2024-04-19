Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.20.

Cascades Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE CAS opened at C$9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.94. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.8298611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous 1 dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.16%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

