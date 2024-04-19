Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $1.80

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

