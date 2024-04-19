Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

