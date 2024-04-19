AIA Group Ltd Acquires 3,105 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after buying an additional 1,197,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after buying an additional 314,588 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

