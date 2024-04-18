SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
About SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.