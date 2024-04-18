SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

