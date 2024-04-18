Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Drops By 5.1%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

