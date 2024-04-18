Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 181,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,689. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.