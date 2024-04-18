Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.17) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.06. The stock has a market cap of £629.16 million, a PE ratio of -2,525.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.30).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

