Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.17) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.06. The stock has a market cap of £629.16 million, a PE ratio of -2,525.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.30).
