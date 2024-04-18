ReWalk Robotics’ (LFWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ReWalk Robotics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 159.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.