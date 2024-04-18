Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $107,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $103.44 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,983,276. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

